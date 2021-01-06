Letter to Editor, Jan. 7, 2021: Trump aided economy, pushed virus vaccine

Trump aided economy,

pushed virus vaccine

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After reading a recent Letter to the Editor, I couldn’t help but respond.

James Thomson obviously is not aware of what President Donald Trump has done for the American people. His whole opinion is based on the fact he doesn’t like Trump. A lot of people against Trump have no idea what he has accomplished and they don’t care, only because they don’t like him.

You won’t find the facts listening to opinionated newscasters or columnists. It appears to me there are a lot of Americans who vote based on whether they like someone or not as the only reason.

After eight years of a president who did nothing for the American people and had a horrible stagnant economy, there needed to be a big change.

I knew Trump would help the economy; that’s why I voted for him. I won’t bother to list Trump’s accomplishments because people like the letter-writer who don’t like him don’t care, even though he might have helped them.