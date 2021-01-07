Letter to Editor, Jan. 8, 2021: Facts should back outrageous claims

Facts should back
outrageous claims
Editor, Times-Dispatch
The un-American assault on our democracy was the culmination of an ugly, five-year campaign of deliberate disinformation started by one man: President Donald John Trump.
In 2016, expecting to lose the election, then-citizen Trump began feeding us a steady diet of dishonesty, claiming that our elections are rigged. This narrative dutifully was reported, unfiltered by news outlets and adopted as gospel by his adoring fans. When Trump assumed office, it became a pillar of his comprehensive assault on the very concept of objective truth, as the term “alternative facts” became a kind of motto for his administration.
But whatever Trump and his followers might believe, there are no right-wing facts or left-wing facts. The truth simply exists, whether we are comfortable with it or not. The most important truth today is that the recent American election was honestly conducted, with fewer than a handful of known fraudulent votes out of more than 150 million cast. Trump’s own advocates admit as much, because when they are asked in court, under penalty of perjury, whether they are alleging fraud they have answered “no.” Nonetheless, under the spell of misinformation, the people who attacked our U.S. Capitol were convinced that the election somehow was stolen.
Outrageous claims such as those made by Trump’s supporters should be backed by unassailable proof. However, they cannot even provide anecdotal evidence. It is time for us to stop this charade and this despicable campaign of deceit, which already has done so much damage to our nation.
Adam Matteo.
Henrico.