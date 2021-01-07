Letter to Editor, Jan. 8, 2021: Facts should back outrageous claims

Facts should back

outrageous claims

In 2016, expecting to lose the election, then-citizen Trump began feeding us a steady diet of dishonesty, claiming that our elections are rigged. This narrative dutifully was reported, unfiltered by news outlets and adopted as gospel by his adoring fans. When Trump assumed office, it became a pillar of his comprehensive assault on the very concept of objective truth, as the term “alternative facts” became a kind of motto for his administration.

But whatever Trump and his followers might believe, there are no right-wing facts or left-wing facts. The truth simply exists, whether we are comfortable with it or not. The most important truth today is that the recent American election was honestly conducted, with fewer than a handful of known fraudulent votes out of more than 150 million cast. Trump’s own advocates admit as much, because when they are asked in court, under penalty of perjury, whether they are alleging fraud they have answered “no.” Nonetheless, under the spell of misinformation, the people who attacked our U.S. Capitol were convinced that the election somehow was stolen.