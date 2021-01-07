Letter to Editor, Jan. 8, 2021: Frustrations fueled mob resurrection

Frustrations fueled

mob resurrection

I agree the invasion of the U.S. Capitol by the so-called mob supporting President Donald Trump wholly was wrong, but I understand the frustration. And I think the Trump supporters might not be that fervent in their support of Trump himself so much as they support what he seems to represent. As demonstrated by the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, fully 50% of the population are angry with the typical politician our system is coughing up. Trump is not typical. He is not a politician. To me, that is what drove the invasion. That is what is at the crux of the frustration. And until our system identifies, promotes and elects true statesmen into office — at every level of government — who tend to the people’s business and not their own, the frustration will not be soothed. It could continue to fester into true insurrection. It happened before and it could happen again.