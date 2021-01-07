Letter to Editor, Jan. 8, 2021: Frustrations fueled mob resurrection

Frustrations fueled
mob resurrection
Editor,Times-Dispatch:
What is the difference among insurrection, rioting and peaceful protest? When does one evolve or devolve to the other?
Over the past year, I have read those labels used on what essentially appears to be the same thing, with the determination of labeling made by whoever is in position of power or whatever social or media channel or media outlet is doing the reporting.
I agree the invasion of the U.S. Capitol by the so-called mob supporting President Donald Trump wholly was wrong, but I understand the frustration. And I think the Trump supporters might not be that fervent in their support of Trump himself so much as they support what he seems to represent. As demonstrated by the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, fully 50% of the population are angry with the typical politician our system is coughing up. Trump is not typical. He is not a politician. To me, that is what drove the invasion. That is what is at the crux of the frustration. And until our system identifies, promotes and elects true statesmen into office — at every level of government — who tend to the people’s business and not their own, the frustration will not be soothed. It could continue to fester into true insurrection. It happened before and it could happen again.