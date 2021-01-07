 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to Editor, Jan. 8, 2021: History will disfavor those that forgot oath
0 comments

Letter to Editor, Jan. 8, 2021: History will disfavor those that forgot oath

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

History will disfavor

those that forgot oath

Editor, Times-Dispatch,

When the oath of office is on the line, let's call out those who fail to uphold it.

As a proud Virginian who served as an election officer during the Nov. 3 election, I am deeply saddened the decision of U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, to oppose the electoral college affirmation of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala leaders  of the United States. He has failed the citizens of Virginia (home to four of the first five U.S. presidents) and determined that his oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution is meaningless.

History won't be kind to those who put President Donald Trump before their oaths.

Donald R. Forest.

Falls Church.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News