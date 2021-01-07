Letter to Editor, Jan. 8, 2021: History will disfavor those that forgot oath

History will disfavor

those that forgot oath

When the oath of office is on the line, let's call out those who fail to uphold it.

As a proud Virginian who served as an election officer during the Nov. 3 election, I am deeply saddened the decision of U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, to oppose the electoral college affirmation of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala leaders of the United States. He has failed the citizens of Virginia (home to four of the first five U.S. presidents) and determined that his oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution is meaningless.