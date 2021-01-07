Letter to Editor, Jan. 8, 2021: Reject mob rule, use American way

Reject mob rule,

use American way

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As you stated in your Thursday news article and editorial ("Insurrection" and "Stain on our history") Wednesday was a tumultuous day for our republic, in which our president and a few lawmakers offered encouragement to rioters before they flooded the U.S. Capitol and surrounded several state capitols.

Yet in the evening, the U.S. Senate got back to work, defended by a cordon of police protection and shielded from mobs by a curfew. The system worked, the orderly transition of power progressed and our nation of laws moved on from an ugly assault of rioters without skipping a beat.

Ultimately, the shameful insurrection in the halls of the Capitol was a last spasm of the partisan brutality of the 2020 election. Far more significant for our future were the election of Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Georgia overnight, a result that took the U.S. Senate gavel away from Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and guaranteed that legislative proposals will get a vote. For too long we have practiced "political victory by failure" — a permanent election season that takes place because no problems truly are solved.