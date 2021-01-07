Letter to Editor, Jan. 8, 2021: Reject mob rule, use American way

Reject mob rule,
use American way
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As you stated in your Thursday news article and editorial ("Insurrection" and "Stain on our history") Wednesday was a tumultuous day for our republic, in which our president and a few lawmakers offered encouragement to rioters before they flooded the U.S. Capitol and surrounded several state capitols.
Yet in the evening, the U.S. Senate got back to work, defended by a cordon of police protection and shielded from mobs by a curfew. The system worked, the orderly transition of power progressed and our nation of laws moved on from an ugly assault of rioters without skipping a beat.
Ultimately, the shameful insurrection in the halls of the Capitol was a last spasm of the partisan brutality of the 2020 election. Far more significant for our future were the election of Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Georgia overnight, a result that took the U.S. Senate gavel away from Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and guaranteed that legislative proposals will get a vote. For too long we have practiced "political victory by failure" — a permanent election season that takes place because no problems truly are solved.
It is vital for us to bring down the populist rage exhibited on Wednesday. Problems do not get solved by mobs, and neither do they get solved by leaders who usurp the rule of law to become autocrats. Problems get solved by the old-fashioned, boring work of negotiation between people who disagree. Our list is long: We need solutions to the pandemic, to economic inequity, to unjust policing. Especially critical is our effort to craft a bipartisan solution to the threat of climate change that has grown for 30 years, and now darkens the futures of our children and grandchildren. It is time for us to reject autocracy and mob rule, and go with the third way, the American Way: legislation.