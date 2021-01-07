Letter to Editor, Jan. 8, 2021: Trump's ruling legacy includes lies, threats

Trump's ruling legacy
includes lies, threats
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
President Donald Trump showed his true colors to the world on Jan. 6, and it saddens and disgusts me that there are people out there who refuse to see him for what he is: an arrogant, narcissistic megalomaniac who only cares for himself above any and all else. For what he has done to try to destroy this country and the democracy we are so blessed to have, I would have him thrown in jail and charged with, at the very least, inciting an insurrection against our country and our democracy. I’m tired of his lies, his bullying and his threats to those who don’t do as he wants them to. Party affiliation doesn’t matter at this point. As someone wrote on Facebook, he is “reckless, delusional, dangerous.” News sources indicate that four people now are dead because a mob who believed his lies of winning the election chose to follow his directive to march to the U.S. Capitol to perpetuate that lie.
In a little more than two weeks, a new president will be sworn in and Trump will leave the White House for good. He probably will go out kicking and screaming, but the will of the American people will win out. For that, we all can be grateful. What will be written in the history books about Trump and his presidency remains to be seen, but the legacy that he leaves behind of lies, threats, spitefulness and the assault on our democracy is one that I would not be proud of. I pray that this country can begin to heal the divide he has created.