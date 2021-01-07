Letter to Editor, Jan. 8, 2021: Trump's ruling legacy includes lies, threats

Trump's ruling legacy

includes lies, threats

President Donald Trump showed his true colors to the world on Jan. 6, and it saddens and disgusts me that there are people out there who refuse to see him for what he is: an arrogant, narcissistic megalomaniac who only cares for himself above any and all else. For what he has done to try to destroy this country and the democracy we are so blessed to have, I would have him thrown in jail and charged with, at the very least, inciting an insurrection against our country and our democracy. I’m tired of his lies, his bullying and his threats to those who don’t do as he wants them to. Party affiliation doesn’t matter at this point. As someone wrote on Facebook, he is “reckless, delusional, dangerous.” News sources indicate that four people now are dead because a mob who believed his lies of winning the election chose to follow his directive to march to the U.S. Capitol to perpetuate that lie.