Letter to Editor, Jan. 9, 2021: Impeachment called for Trump's actions

Impeachment called
for Trump's actions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It is unacceptable that we, as a nation, can no longer rely on the peaceful transfer of political power in our democratic process.
In consideration of the events of Jan. 6, involving the illegal occupation of the U.S. Capitol complex as well as the obvious incitement of that occupation by President Donald Trump, I believe that he has literally perpetrated sedition against the U.S. Congress.
Therefore, I urge Virginia's elected Congressional representatives to seek and support the immediate impeachment of Trump.
Michael Hopkins.
Glen Allen.