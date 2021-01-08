Letter to Editor, Jan. 9, 2021: Millions still upset about election

Millions still upset

about election

The truth: Make no mistake, what happened at the U.S. Capitol this week was reprehensible and not acceptable. Those who were involved in the violence and destruction should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law while those who were peacefully protesting — and were in the majority — bear no culpability other than determining if a permit was obtained if required. This escalation has risen from an election where fraud has been insinuated. I, for one, believe there is fraud in every election. To what extent? I don't know. Was there enough to change the result, again I don't know. The election is over. Joe Biden will become the next president of the United States on Jan. 20. He will be our president whether we voted for him or not. Republican members of the U.S. Congress, in an attempt to raise the issue of a commission to investigate the fraud allegations, objected to accepting delegate votes from several of the states where fraud was suspected. What is wrong with an investigation into the various alleged voting irregularities? Is there something to hide? I do not put anything past Democrats. I absolutely believe they would do anything to see that President Donald Trump was not re-elected. Was there voter fraud? U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, spoke in the Senate chamber and stated elected officials need to tell their constituents the truth. The truth is there are more than 70 million voting Americans who are angry and fed up with elected officials conducting business as usual, and who want to know that this was an honest and accurate election.