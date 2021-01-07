Letter to editor, Jan. 9, 2021: Riot leaves questions, special treatment?

Riot leaves questions,

special treatment?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After watching both the left- and right-leaning mass media’s reporting of the insurgency inspired by President Donald Trump, and the subsequent U.S. congressional votes, I was left with two questions.

First, is it me, or did the insurgents get a very white-glove treatment as compared to how the Black Lives Matter protesters were handled?

Second, given the multitude of senators who described the insurgents as “thugs,” did anyone hear a dog whistle?

Enquiring minds want to know.

Paul Tretina.