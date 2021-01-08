Letter to Editor, Jan. 9, 2021: Years of turmoil make Trump unfit for office

Years of turmoil make

Trump unfit for office

President Donald Trump is largely to blame for the second action above through his constant words of encouragement and actions over the past four years. U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley R-M, and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and dozens of others of our representatives also must take responsibility for their attempt to disenfranchise millions of voters based on false rumors started by the president and disseminated by them. The U.S. Congress as a whole also must understand hat it is responsible for failing to utilize the authority given to the legislative branch by our Constitutional framers to check an authoritarian president. Finally, 74 million people voted to return this man to office knowing what he was. There is no excuse to say you didn’t want something like this. You were told constantly, saw his actions but refused to heed and stayed in your delusional world. Four years of insufferable behavior exhibited by a man unfit for office can only lead to what the country went through on Jan 6. It’s the natural outcome. This is America today.