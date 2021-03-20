Letter to Editor, March 21, 2021: Bailout bill aids many states' mismanagement

Bailout bill aids many

states' mismanagement

I have lived in Virginia since 1960. I pay taxes and involve myself in local and state government, mostly in financial matters. The recent law passed by the U.S. Congress provides bailout money for California, New York, Illinois, New Jersey and other states that mismanaged their tax funds and are in huge debt. The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill provides money to bail them out. Tax money. My money. Why should I assist them in paying their bills? I did not create them. This is nothing but a President Joe Biden buyout for their election support. It is theft. Someone should go to jail for this.