Letter to the Editor, March 24, 2021: Native American lives matter just like others

Native American lives

matter just like others

Black lives matter. Yes, they do. There is another group that has been much maligned since European settlers first came to America. Native Americans repeatedly have been cheated out of treaties. The U.S. Army found a new enemy to fight after the Civil War. Men, women and children were massacred in raids. Smallpox-infected blankets were given out, knowing that the disease would result in death.

Today, numerous Native Americans live on tribal lands in what only can be described as conditions in developing nations. Less than half of homes are connected to a public sewer. Families live without running water, telephones or electricity. Three or more generations live in some two-bedroom houses, and homelessness is high. Pharmacies and doctor's offices outside of hospitals are nonexistent in some communities. Poverty rates are as high as 60%. The Pine Ridge and Rosebud Indian Reservations of the Lakota Sioux in South Dakota long have been among the lowest income areas in the United States. If we want to be honest, all lives across our nation matter, including those of the First Americans. Yes, they do.