Letter to Editor, March 31, 2021: WCC tribe recognition needs careful evaluation

WCC tribe recognition
needs careful evaluation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recent efforts to have the Wolf Creek Cherokees (WCC) recognized as a tribe in Virginia stalled earlier in March. This is an important issue both to the Indigenous people of Virginia and to established Cherokee Indian nations. While there is a national need to address racial disparity and injustice, we must be very conscious of claims made by those stating they are part of an Indigenous tribal group. Many claims made by the recently formed WCC tribe are not supported by evidence.
The proposed legislation offered by Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, contains many statements that lack support and is contrary to the history of Virginia’s Indigenous people. Two examples of questionable claims are that the WCC ancestors were in contact with Spanish explorers in Southwest Virginia in the 1500s and that the WCC were the Rechahecrian Indians, who participated in the Battle of Bloody Run near Richmond. All evidence shows the Rechahecrians were the Erie tribe from the Great Lakes region, also known as the "Westos" once they moved south of Virginia in the 1600s.
The WCC currently occupy lands adjacent to the birthplace of Chief Powhatan. There is no prehistorical or historical evidence the Cherokee were in the Richmond region in any established tribal form.
The WCC case is one full of cultural appropriation from Virginia and Cherokee tribal groups. As the WCC originally was incorporated in Florida as a 501(c)3, one must question this group’s claims as a Virginia tribal entity. These claims must be critically evaluated and verified prior to any granting of state tribal recognition status. The impacts of getting this wrong would be substantial both to Virginia’s tribal communities and Cherokee nations. This matter requires more consideration than a simple proposed joint resolution in the General Assembly.
Chris French.
Mechanicsville.