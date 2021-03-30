Letter to Editor, March 31, 2021: WCC tribe recognition needs careful evaluation

WCC tribe recognition

needs careful evaluation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recent efforts to have the Wolf Creek Cherokees (WCC) recognized as a tribe in Virginia stalled earlier in March. This is an important issue both to the Indigenous people of Virginia and to established Cherokee Indian nations. While there is a national need to address racial disparity and injustice, we must be very conscious of claims made by those stating they are part of an Indigenous tribal group. Many claims made by the recently formed WCC tribe are not supported by evidence.

The proposed legislation offered by Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, contains many statements that lack support and is contrary to the history of Virginia’s Indigenous people. Two examples of questionable claims are that the WCC ancestors were in contact with Spanish explorers in Southwest Virginia in the 1500s and that the WCC were the Rechahecrian Indians, who participated in the Battle of Bloody Run near Richmond. All evidence shows the Rechahecrians were the Erie tribe from the Great Lakes region, also known as the "Westos" once they moved south of Virginia in the 1600s.