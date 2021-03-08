Letter to Editor, March 9, 2021: Act like adults, set aside selfish desires

Act like adults, set

aside selfish desires

Individuals such as Lee Combs, who wrote in a letter published this past Saturday about “letting nature run its course,” simply are thinking only of themselves. He and others of the same reasoning concerning COVID-19 do not consider the stress of loss or long-term illness on family members, nor do they think of the overload on health care workers and hospitals that deal with the consequences of selfish behaviors. He doesn’t consider that another individual might die because he couldn’t wait to live the life he wants. Instead of judging those who smoke or get an abortion, he should consider that his actions during the pandemic can make a good difference. This is something he can control. For a while longer, we all need to be adults and set aside our selfish desires.