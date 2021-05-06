Letter to Editor, May 7, 2021: McAuliffe sets agenda to pass many policies

McAuliffe sets agenda

to pass many policies

As Virginia deals with the many challenges resulting from this once-in-a-century pandemic, we need a governor who is prepared on day one. I am supporting candidate Terry McAuliffe because he has a unique understanding of the challenges we face. As Virginia’s 72nd governor, elected in 2014, he made a record $1 billion investment in education and restored voting rights to 173,000 Virginians. In other actions, he signed a domestic violence gun-safety law that kept families safe, created 200,000 good-paying jobs and raised personal incomes by 14%. He extended health care coverage to tens of thousands of Virginians and took on the Republican-led legislature to lay the groundwork for Medicaid expansion.

McAuliffe has bold plans to move Virginia forward. To create a more equitable Virginia, he has put forth proposals to strengthen Virginia’s education system and increase teacher pay, reform the criminal justice system and lower prescription drug prices. He will confront the gun violence epidemic and ensure that every Virginian has access to high-quality health care. He will confront climate change and secure Virginia’s clean energy future by 2035. Based on his prior achievements as governor, I know McAuliffe can get the job done. Given what he accomplished in his first term with a Republican legislature, I cannot wait to see the bills he will pass with unified Democratic control in Richmond.