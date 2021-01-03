Letter to Editor, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021: COVID_19 killed 2020; hopes high for 2021

COVID-19 killed 2020;

hopes high for 2021

I expected 2020 to be a great year but so many people died because of the coronavirus. It turned out to be a devastating year because millions of people lost their lives due to COVID-19. Schools were closed and children got depressed. People got scared to go outside.

I felt sad because of the whole situation. I felt sad because I could not go to the mosque and pray. However, when we had to stay at home, I felt good because I had more time with my family. Praying at home in congregation also gave me strength and faith that everything is going to be alright.