Letter to Editor, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021: Nation has many tools to control economy

Nation has many tools

to control economy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In 2018, the World Economic Forum (WEF) released a report titled "The Future of Jobs." In that report, it estimated that automation may destroy up to 58 million jobs by 2022. However, in that same report, the WEF also predicted that automation would create 133 million new jobs. That's 75 million new jobs, or 2.28 new jobs for every job destroyed.

In other words, automation creates jobs. That's something that proponents of a universal basic income (UBI) often forget. The challenge is to ensure that the jobs created are good jobs within an economy that encourages human flourishing. Here are a few ways to do exactly that:

First, increase the minimum wage: As Dean Baker, an American economist, notes: If the minimum wage had kept pace with productivity growth since 1968, it would exceedr $24 per hour today.

Second, reform income taxes: According to Pew Research, 61% of all income tax returns paid in 2017 had an adjusted gross income of less than $50,000 per year. These returns generated just 5.4% of federal revenue. Why tax these people at all?