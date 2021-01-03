 Skip to main content
Letter to Editor Monday, Jan. 4, 2021: Vaccination information needs clarification
Letter to Editor Monday, Jan. 4, 2021: Vaccination information needs clarification

Vaccination info

needs clarification

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am 81 and on chemotherapy. Why is there not a well-communicated, detailed plan for prioritizing vaccination recipients and a plan for notifying people when and how to get vaccinated? I called my Primary Care Physician's (PCP) office. They said call the health department. I called the health department and they said to call my PCP. My oncologist had no information. My amazing oncology nurses had not been vaccinated and had no information. I have heard that other states, including New Mexico, have well-organized plans and processes. Come on, Virginia, let's be leaders, even if we have to copy others.

Tom Hoekstra.

Midlothian.

