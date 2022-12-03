Letter: To lower housing costs, eliminate cash proffers

To lower housing costs, eliminate cash proffers

Thank you for your coverage of the affordable housing crisis in Virginia. As housing advocates understand, the fundamental problem is that income levels for modest- to middle-class households have not maintained their share of our nation’s income since the 1970s. The top wage earners have captured our nation’s increasing wealth. This is a nationwide problem.

But increasing housing supply and eliminating “real” developer obstacles can be addressed at our state level. A critical approach is for local governments to plan, zone and eliminate cash proffers (sometimes regular proffers, as well).

Housing developers fear the rezoning process. Uncertainty, chance of rezoning denial and unrealistic NIMBY demands significantly raise costs. There is a better way. As a young planner in the Upper Midwest, I routinely planned the best locations for our future housing development; then the local government adopted a supportive comprehensive plan and rezoned these areas for future development. Consequently, local government action encouraged developers to buy land and develop in locations where the community is programing infrastructure improvements. Developers did not need to rezone property and saved time and money.

When I came to Chesterfield County as the new planning director, I wanted to implement this approach but it was impossible. Why? Cash proffers. Financially, local governments depend on the rezoning process to receive major funding offers from developers for their infrastructure needs. So most new housing depends on developers requesting rezoning of housing sites.

Replace the cash proffer program with realistic impact fees or other state financial support and we achieve financially efficient and well-planned housing in exchange for local government planning and zoning the best sites for new housing. This approach requires much discussion on details, understanding and strong state/local government and development community support. It requires hard work, but there’s a tremendous benefit.

Tom Jacobson, Education Director of the VCU Land Use Education Program.