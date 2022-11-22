 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: To reduce violence, help people love themselves

  • 0

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

To reduce violence, help people love themselves

We live in a violent society and no one seems to know what to do. Why the violence? Why now? America is a rich country in many ways, but it is easy for some people to feel lost. To live a normal life each person must first like (love) themselves so they can like (love) others. When a person dislikes themselves, they often turn to violent acts with no regard for the consequences.

Gun ownership is not the primary problem. How do we identify the person who hates themselves and turns to guns or knives or cars to vent their anger?

James W. Eads.

Manakin-Sabot.

