Letter to the Edito, Oct. 24, 2020: Spanberger moderate voice for Va.'s 7th District

Spanberger moderate voice

for Va.'s 7th District

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Those opposing the re-election of U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, seemingly have no shame or they would not have resurrected the scurrilous and discredited “Terror High” accusation that the voters of the 7th District rejected in 2018 and should reject again. These advertisements fail to observe, of course, that the CIA was well aware of Spanberger’s brief service as a substitute teacher at an Islamic high school and it not only hired her as an analyst but also assigned her the highest-level security clearance known to the intelligence community. Do those who oppose Spanberger think the CIA is in league with ISIS or al-Qaida?

Another of the TV ads says that Spanberger consistently has voted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., 92% of the time. Again, however, the ad does not tell the whole story. A large majority of matters that come before Congress are routine, noncontroversial or “must pass.” In fact, as reported by PolitiFact, only 10 of the 232 Democrats in the House of Representatives have voted in opposition to Pelosi more frequently than Spanberger.