Letter to the Editor, April 1, 2021: Asian-American veteran praises McAuliffe's help

Asian American veteran

praises McAuliffe's help

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a former member of the Virginia Asian Advisory Board and a veteran, it is hard to describe how I feel about what is going on in our country. It’s hard to not feel exhausted, emotionally drained and tired of being tired.

It’s difficult waking up to see anti-Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) hate crimes, violence or insults. These attacks have had a real impact on the lives of Asian Americans across the country. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, hate crimes against our community have gone up, with nearly 3,800 incidents over the past year, including more than 500 in the first two months of 2021. More than two-thirds of these attacks have targeted women.

Former president Donald Trump scapegoated the AAPI community to distract from his failed response to the pandemic. By using derogatory and bigoted language, he promulgated hate, making it seem acceptable. Now we are facing a real anti-AAPI hate epidemic in our country. Leaders need to forcefully speak against this and use their platforms to elevate ways to stop this violence.