Letter to the Editor, April 1, 2021: Events add perspective to great plate debate

Events add perspective

to great plate debate

So after reading several comments about how the "Don't Tread on Me" symbol has caused some to become upset and others who will not have business dealings with those who sport one of those license plates, it makes me wonder. If those folks had a burst water pipe at 2 a.m. and a plumber showed up with one of those plates, would they turn away the plumber? If a leaky roof suddenly ended up sending water through their bedroom, would they deny repair because of a license plate? Perhaps that owner of that plate spent time serving their country or perhaps is just a citizen who is watching their liberties ebb away. Perhaps it's someone who has worked hard to build a business only to find themselves being taxed for giveaways to pay for programs they don't agree with. Perhaps they're tired of being told how to live their lives. Who knows? He or she has their reasons and of course those they come in contact with have every option to use or not use their services. We're free to choose whom we employ. But now I have to second-guess my plate. Mine says "In God We Trust."…nope, sorry…I'm not changing…apologies to any atheists who might be offended.