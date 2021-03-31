Letter to the Editor, April 1, 2021: Semi-automatic guns quickly kill/hurt many

Semi-automatic guns

quickly kill/hurt many

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a March 29 Letter to the Editor, Tom Coburn wrote to correct John Hyatt’s “false narrative” in a March 25 letter about assault rifles. I won’t argue with either of them. What firmly is true is that one person, with what Coburn clarifies is a semi-automatic gun, can very quickly kill/injure many people. That’s why the killers use them — to take out as many people as possible before they themselves are taken out. Case in point: Adam Lanza used an AR-15 style Bushmaster semi-automatic rifle to kill 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School, per a Connecticut State Police news release, and Lanza took his own life with a handgun.

Semi-automatic AR-15 style rifles were used in mass shootings in Aurora, Colo., Santa Monica and San Bernardino, Calif., and Orlando and Parkland, Fla. I’m sure I’ve missed some. The recent killings in Boulder were done by a young man with a Rueger AR-556 semi-automatic pistol (described as a smaller version of the AR-15).

The point is that people use these semi-automatics because they want to kill a maximum number of people in a minimum length of time. Only a fully automatic rifle could do more damage — and they are illegal.