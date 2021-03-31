Letter to the Editor, April 1, 2021: Virus mania excuses all ridiculous actions

Virus mania excuses

all ridiculous actions

COVID-19 now is the standard excuse for everything that goes wrong. In June, I had to make an appointment with the Department of Motor Vehicles to have my driver's license renewed, which would expire in August. I only was able to get the appointment in Covington. So, on Aug. 13, I drove an hour and a half there and an hour and a half back.

Recently, I received an invitation to get a COVID-19 vaccination. When I was given the choices as to where I could obtain it, I was so excited. l only have to travel 35 minutes, according to Google, to the Virginia State University Multipurpose Center in Petersburg. So I drove 24 miles there and 24 miles back to receive the first installment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I only have to drive a total of two hours this time. Things are getting better.