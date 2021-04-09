Letter to the Editor, April 10, 2021: Bally Corp.'s grand social experiment could harm city

Bally Corp.'s grand social

experiment could harm city

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With its $100 million payout to the city of Richmond, Bally's Corp. is poised to build a casino behind the Shops at Stratford Hills at the crossroad of Chippenham Parkway and Powhite Parkway. Tightknit, river-focused neighborhoods all along Forest Hill Avenue are outraged by the specter of a casino near their homes, churches and public schools. But Bally’s also will be conducting a grand social experiment in which all of Richmond’s residents will be guinea pigs.

Since COVID-19, Bally’s has been expanding its casino operations. But it also recently bought its way into television, rebranding Fox Sports as Bally Sports TV (on WRLH-TV, locally) and it's purchased online sports betting and daily fantasy sports operators, such as Bet.Works, SportCaller and Monkey Knife Fight Acquisitions. In short, Bally’s intends to be an all-channel gaming provider — much like Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, but for gambling.