Letter to the Editor, April 10, 2021: Bally Corp.'s grand social experiment could harm city

Bally Corp.'s grand social
experiment could harm city
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With its $100 million payout to the city of Richmond, Bally's Corp. is poised to build a casino behind the Shops at Stratford Hills at the crossroad of Chippenham Parkway and Powhite Parkway. Tightknit, river-focused neighborhoods all along Forest Hill Avenue are outraged by the specter of a casino near their homes, churches and public schools. But Bally’s also will be conducting a grand social experiment in which all of Richmond’s residents will be guinea pigs.
Since COVID-19, Bally’s has been expanding its casino operations. But it also recently bought its way into television, rebranding Fox Sports as Bally Sports TV (on WRLH-TV, locally) and it's purchased online sports betting and daily fantasy sports operators, such as Bet.Works, SportCaller and Monkey Knife Fight Acquisitions. In short, Bally’s intends to be an all-channel gaming provider — much like Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, but for gambling.
All this matters to more than just the folks along Forest Hill. Until now, no community ever has been saturated by so many gambling-related opportunities and triggers. If we allow it, Bally’s will build a 20-story beacon of gambling; it will broadcast live on WRHL with odds and picks connected to live sports events; and it will pull all of this together with immersive mobile apps resulting in a multiformat gambling ecosystem centered right here in RVA.
Saturating Richmond in this way is concerning because problem gamblers are not able to disengage from gambling. Even folks who are unaffected by problem gambling understand how addictive video games, livestreamed sports and plain old cellphone notifications can be. Richmond’s residents soon could be steeped in Bally’s gaming content. Problem gambling matters and adolescent problem gambling is an emerging public health problem. Does Richmond really want to be on the cutting edge of that?
Victoria Shivy.
Richmond.