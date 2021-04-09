 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, April 10, 2021: Casino-Movieland site is Va. Historic Landmark
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I support the Fan District Association's opposition to erecting a gambling casino on the Movieland at Boulevard Square property.

The proposed casino would bring an inappropriate image activity to the principal entry corridor for our city's heralded museum complex and sports facilities. What message does a gambling casino convey to our citizens, visitors, students and children?

Moreover, the Movieland building is a designated Virginia Historic Landmark and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. It is significant to Richmond's industrial history, both Black and white, and successfully has been adapted for a much appreciated new use. The preservation of our cultural heritage is more important than ever.

Calder Loth.

Senior Architectural Historian (Ret.),

Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

Richmond.

