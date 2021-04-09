Letter to the Editor, April 10, 2021: Casino site must earn approval from residents

Casino site must earn
approval from residents
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
"A car wreck in slow motion," as stated by Richard Meagher — in an April 4 column by Michael Paul Williams about how the casino project must be equitable, is an apt descriptor for the latest adventure of City Council, a possible casino project in Richmond. Three of the initial six proposals, including at least one from a Native American group, were eliminated with little detail or justification provided by city leaders. Now we are left with three finalists and a selection process that inevitably pits neighborhoods and council members against each other rather than encouraging any sort of cooperative vision of the future for the entire city.
It would have been more sensible and certainly more transparent to follow Danville's lead, pick a site and then solicit bids. The downtown site, recommended by Convergence Strategy Group consultants, would have been the best choice. It could have replaced the Richmond Coliseum blight and provided an anchor for future development. It is interesting that none of the six proposals included the location favored by the experts. Perhaps there is another Navy Hill development waiting in the wings?
Williams is correct in observing that an equitable, just and fair outcome will result only if the project benefits those residents in the communities immediately surrounding the casino, as well as the city at large. He asserts that the decision should be made by those residents — not for them — which is what could happen to any of the three neighborhoods as the current process moves forward.
If the city electorate is presented with an acceptable casino option, then that's good, but no proposal should come before the voters without the support of the council member and residents in the most impacted neighborhood. Unless a proposal garners this crucial local support, it should not move forward, certainly not to a citywide referendum.
Jeffery Schul.
Richmond.