Letter to the Editor, April 10, 2021: Casino site must earn approval from residents

Casino site must earn

approval from residents

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

"A car wreck in slow motion," as stated by Richard Meagher — in an April 4 column by Michael Paul Williams about how the casino project must be equitable, is an apt descriptor for the latest adventure of City Council, a possible casino project in Richmond. Three of the initial six proposals, including at least one from a Native American group, were eliminated with little detail or justification provided by city leaders. Now we are left with three finalists and a selection process that inevitably pits neighborhoods and council members against each other rather than encouraging any sort of cooperative vision of the future for the entire city.

It would have been more sensible and certainly more transparent to follow Danville's lead, pick a site and then solicit bids. The downtown site, recommended by Convergence Strategy Group consultants, would have been the best choice. It could have replaced the Richmond Coliseum blight and provided an anchor for future development. It is interesting that none of the six proposals included the location favored by the experts. Perhaps there is another Navy Hill development waiting in the wings?