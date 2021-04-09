Letter to the Editor, April 10, 2021: Mental health not issue in gambling operations

Mental health not issue

in gambling operations

Patricia Kinser's April 5 Letter to the Editor outlines several reasons why she is opposed to a casino opening in Richmond. She refers to evidence and studies that show the destructive nature of casinos and would lead you to believe that people who work for or patronize a casino suffer mental health issues. As you might expect, there are two sides to this coin. Research also shows that the effects of moderate or sensible gambling can help increase your ability to focus and increase mental alertness; improve evidence-based decision making skills; and stimulate and engage neurological pathways within one's brain that can help prevent mental decline. Gambling involves constant analytic thought and on the fly, recalculation of odds, payouts, losses and hedging strategies that make your basic statistics class look simple. Gambling involves research, preparation and data-driven decisions.

Her other arguments against the casino range from "dirty money" — whatever that is — to climate change. The cities that are under consideration are all in areas that could use some revitalization. The environmental damage has already been done, and a new project would allow the opportunity to repair problems and implement new technologies to minimize or possibly reverse further damage. Plus, it seems to me that every time someone opposes a project they cite environmental impact. I will give you that argument when you stop using a car and go off the grid because everything you do has a negative impact on the environment. Your convenience doesn't allow for a double standard.