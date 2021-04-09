Letter to the Editor, April 10, 2021: Vote as if casino site will be in your area

Vote as if casino site
will be in your area
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The proposed casino for the city of Richmond presents its citizens with a thorny problem. City Council will choose an operator and venue, subject to approval in a November citywide referendum.
The referendum will allow a majority of voters to approve the casino in a neighborhood other than their own. All of Richmond will share the proceeds. The lucky few near the casino get to reap its construction and traffic nuisances by themselves. This says nothing of the crime and distress that seem to accompany casinos. This was documented by studies described in the The Washington Post when Maryland considered changing its gaming laws several years ago.
I encourage all Richmonders to vote like the new casino will be in your neighborhood. Do not let gambling gain a foothold in our city. Today’s casino in a distant neighborhood might become tomorrow’s gaming parlor near your home.
Thomas Kunsitis.
Richmond.