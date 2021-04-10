Letter to the Editor, April 11, 2021: Climate chaos growing threat to environment

Climate chaos growing

threat to environment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read Frank Jandrowitz’s April 7 Letter to the Editor with astonishment. This fearful, not-so-subtle ad hominem attack offers no positive steps forward.

Nowhere in this letter is the critical and growing threat of climate chaos mentioned. Nor the misery and mounting billions in cost to taxpayers from extreme and worsening unnatural disasters. It did not include the cost assigned for the hundreds of thousands of lives shortened by lung and heart disease caused by air pollution. The only apparent concern is protection of gas and oil producers.

Many of these producers will shut down. But business sectors always evolve with time and innovation. Tanneries once employed thousands of workers, but that was no reason to retain such a poisonous industry. Nor is it for oil and gas.

Renewables are a turning point in human history — broadly deplored sources of energy without burning something up. That we should turn backward now is unthinkable.