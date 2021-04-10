 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, April 11, 2021: Climate chaos growing threat to environment
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, April 11, 2021: Climate chaos growing threat to environment

  • 0

Climate chaos growing

threat to environment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read Frank Jandrowitz’s April 7 Letter to the Editor with astonishment. This fearful, not-so-subtle ad hominem attack offers no positive steps forward.

Nowhere in this letter is the critical and growing threat of climate chaos mentioned. Nor the misery and mounting billions in cost to taxpayers from extreme and worsening unnatural disasters. It did not include the cost assigned for the hundreds of thousands of lives shortened by lung and heart disease caused by air pollution. The only apparent concern is protection of gas and oil producers.

Many of these producers will shut down. But business sectors always evolve with time and innovation. Tanneries once employed thousands of workers, but that was no reason to retain such a poisonous industry. Nor is it for oil and gas.

Renewables are a turning point in human history — broadly deplored  sources of energy without burning something up. That we should turn backward now is unthinkable.

Dire predictions from biased industry trade groups notwithstanding, a carbon price or fee on fossil fuels with revenues returned to American households has been analyzed and endorsed by climate institutes at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale, Columbia and Stanford universities. Additional endorsements by 28 Nobel laureate economists, four former chairs of the Federal Reserve, 15 former chairs of the Council of Economic Advisers and nearly 2,000 other economists appear to be most effective and socially equitable steps we can take to begin mitigating climate change disaster.

I would think that Virginia Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and U.S. Reps. Donald McEachin, D-4th, and Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, would be proud to put their names on such legislation.

Ann Pierce.

Richmond.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News