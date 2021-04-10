Letter to the Editor, April 11, 2021: Elected leaders must enact gun control laws

Elected leaders must

enact gun control laws

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I want to thank Suzanne Murray for her kind words in an April 8 Letter to the Editor about my April 4 letter. As to her question, “What do you do about the lawless?” — here is how I answer.

First, we all can agree there are too many guns on the street and too many people willing to use them too quickly. I have been around long enough to be entitled to say that in the good old days, if you had a disagreement with someone, you settled it with a short wrestling or boxing match, and it was done. Nobody went home in a body bag.

Today we have the wild, wild west with gun fights, where dozens or even hundreds of rounds are exchanged in broad daylight in the middle of the street. No one needs to own an assault rifle or have a clip that can hold 30 rounds of ammunition.