Letter to the Editor, April 11, 2021:Energy policy talks must include climate change

Energy policy talks must

include climate change

Frank J. Jandrowitz's April 7 response to my April 1 Letter to the Editor on carbon pricing missed a major point: the dividend, which sometimes is called a refund or a cash-back feature that protects lower and middle-income consumers. My original letter contained the phrase "with a cash back feature to protect constituents from energy costs." Congressional House Resolution 2307, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, is a revenue-neutral measure that gives back more money to low-income citizens than it takes from them in rising energy prices, and that is why I ask Virginia Congressional members, U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, and Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, to support it. Basic fairness is essential.

Another correction: I am not giddy when I contemplate climate change and the transition to renewable energy. Rather, I am concerned — not for myself, but for my granddaughter, and for Jandrowitz' granddaughter if he has one yet — because that transition is too slow. When 97% of climatologists call climate change a problem for humanity, I do not argue. When 3 out of 4 economists want a price on carbon, I do not argue. If Jandrowitz would like to fight climate change with regulations on fossil fuels, that would shock me. But the phrase "climate change" is missing from his letter, and trying to discuss energy policy without mentioning climate change is outdated and pointless. I invite him to reply with his prescription for addressing climate change.