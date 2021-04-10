Letter to the Editor, April 11 , 2021: Sting of defeat helps capture the big win

Sting of defeat helps
capture the big win
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
NNCAA basketball tournament championship: Texas' Baylor University, 86-70 over Gonzaga University, Washington state. Gonzaga went into the final game with a perfect record — no losses for the season. Maybe you have to lose some games in order to win the big game. Case in point: The University of Virginia lost the first game of the Sweet 16 in 2018 against a underrated team, but they come back in 2019 to win the national championship. You have to experience the sting of defeat to be able to capture the big one.
Jim Millner.
Keswick.