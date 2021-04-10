Letter to the Editor, April 11 , 2021: Sting of defeat helps capture the big win

Sting of defeat helps

capture the big win

NNCAA basketball tournament championship: Texas' Baylor University, 86-70 over Gonzaga University, Washington state. Gonzaga went into the final game with a perfect record — no losses for the season. Maybe you have to lose some games in order to win the big game. Case in point: The University of Virginia lost the first game of the Sweet 16 in 2018 against a underrated team, but they come back in 2019 to win the national championship. You have to experience the sting of defeat to be able to capture the big one.