Letter to the Editor, April 12, 2021: Congress must perform constitutional duties

Congress must perform

constitutional duties

This letter is not about gun control but addresses that issue. The U.S. Congress must stop both the president from making laws via executive order and the U.S. Supreme Court from ruling on those orders. That is their job outlined in the U.S. Constitution. Gun control is a prime example of both. Congress will not act in concert to address the real issues; instead it lets the president issue an executive order. Most issues are attacked by banning or prohibiting certain things that most people would say don't really matter and are not the problem. When that action doesn't work, the idea is to say that it might have helped a little, so let us expand it a little more. Of course, since this is the wrong direction, it will not work so a little more is taken away until finally, all guns are taken out of the hands of the people and the real problem still exists. Do your job, Congress: Represent the people — not the party.