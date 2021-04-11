Letter to the Editor, April 12, 2021: Just representatives, not senators for D.C.?

Just representatives,

not senators for D.C.?

I'm responding to Matthew Savage's April 6 Letter to the Editor concerning my "historically flawed" April 5 letter as to why the District of Columbia should not be a state. The fact that it has its own mayor and city council, as well as its own police force, sewer system, etc. (which normally are operated by cities rather than states) is not a reason why it should be a state. I was not primarily concerned with the power exercised by building, but that exercised by people.