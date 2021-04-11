Letter to the Editor, April 12, 2021: Ramadan days teach inner peace, patience

Ramadan days teach

inner peace, patience

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is my favorite month of the year. It starts April 12 and ends May 12. In Ramadan, people fast for 29 or 30 days. Fasting is supposed to teach Muslims about patience. It is a time for Muslims to think about how the poor and homeless suffer. It helps them to be more giving and less greedy.

Not everyone is required to fast in Ramadan. Children and those who are chronically ill do not have to fast. My favorite parts about Ramadan are Suhoor and Iftar because all of the family is together. Suhoor is the morning meal taken before dawn and Iftar is breaking the fast after sunset.

Ramadan always gives us inner peace because we are striving to be kind and leave our bad habits. It is the month when Muslims feel closer to God.

Shezah Nadeem.