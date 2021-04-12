Letter to the Editor, April 13, 2021: Biden's first months considered 'rocky start

Biden's first months
considered 'rocky start'
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
To say that President Joe Biden's first couple of months as president have gotten off to a rocky start would be an undeniable fact and, in the words of former Vice President Al Gore, "an inconvenient truth." We have seen an intentional downgrade of our national/political priorities from America First under previous President Donald Trump to what some news commentators now call America Last under Biden. Generally speaking, these critics have coalesced their concerns around several recent administration policy decisions, such as cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, stoppage of construction on the southern border wall to prevent illegal immigration and a $3 trillion sweeping domestic-spending and infrastructure package" that allocates less than 10% for the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, we now have a full-blown crisis on the southern border currently costing U.S. taxpayers more than $60 million a week to house and care for foreigners seeking to enter the U.S. While none of these policy decisions, if individually implemented, might significantly impact our country, their composite and long-range impact could prove extremely dangerous, especially to a country seeking a simultaneous recovery from a damaging worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. All patriotic Americans should want our new president to succeed, but these early decisions do not enhance his chances of achieving that goal.