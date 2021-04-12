Letter to the Editor, April 13, 2021: Can't end oil industry until options available

Can't end oil industry

until options available

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Ann Pierce's April 11 Letter to the Editor concerning climate chaos states that gas and oil producers must shut down. In the letter, there is no mention of exactly how or when onerous emissions taxes and Green New Deal policies will mitigate climate change. There's a reason for this: There is no science, data or metrics currently available in that regard.

To arbitrarily destroy entire industries in the hopes that renewables somehow become viable or practical is the height of hubris — and insanity. But don't take my word for it — John Kerry, the new climate envoy in President Joe Biden’s administration, admitted as much:

"Paris alone is not enough. Not when almost 90% of all the planet’s global omissions come from outside of U.S. borders. We could go to zero tomorrow, and the problem isn’t solved."

If you want to see true environmental racism — where skyrocketing utility costs trickle down to those who least are able to afford them and rolling brownouts become the order of the day — then by all means ignore science and bank on nonexistent technologies.

It's a simple choice, really.