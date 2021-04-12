Letter to the Editor, April 13, 2021: VEC examiner rushes hearing, fails to help

VEC examiner rushes

hearing, fails to help

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A few days ago, I had what was supposed to be my long-awaited hearing by the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC). Instead, what occurred was a call from an examiner who rushed us through the process. He had different information than I did concerning the timely manner of receiving the appeal. He already was agitated when he started the call. He had an angry, intimidating demeanor and refused to hear any evidence, thus abruptly ending the call.

This was a blatant abuse of power. A hearing means they are supposed to hear you. I sat there in shock and horror at the way this man conducted his business. It wholly was unprofessional and outright abusive. I have been working with my state delegate's office, my congresswoman and various employees of the VEC for more than a year, attempting to clarify the confusion of filing that was an example of utter disorganization.