Letter to the Editor, April 13, 2021: VEC examiner rushes hearing, fails to help

VEC examiner rushes
hearing, fails to help
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A few days ago, I had what was supposed to be my long-awaited hearing by the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC). Instead, what occurred was a call from an examiner who rushed us through the process. He had different information than I did concerning the timely manner of receiving the appeal. He already was agitated when he started the call. He had an angry, intimidating demeanor and refused to hear any evidence, thus abruptly ending the call.
This was a blatant abuse of power. A hearing means they are supposed to hear you. I sat there in shock and horror at the way this man conducted his business. It wholly was unprofessional and outright abusive. I have been working with my state delegate's office, my congresswoman and various employees of the VEC for more than a year, attempting to clarify the confusion of filing that was an example of utter disorganization.
This examiner has no business working with the public, and I was not given a fair hearing. This is far too commonplace and has to end. I understand that there is legislation about to be signed by the governor forgiving overpayments, due to the unpreparedness of the VEC to deal with the influx of a newly unemployed people in the state this past year. Abuse of power affects people's lives. From a mental health standpoint, I can understand how something like this could have devastating results on an already stressed public. It has on mine. The governor needs to step in and stop this abuse. The VEC has failed us.