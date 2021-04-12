 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, April 13, 2021: What are limits of gun background checks?
Letter to the Editor, April 13, 2021: What are limits of gun background checks?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There are many letters about Virginia’s gun laws. However, one part of those laws that never is mentioned concerns background checks. How can a person who has a clean record, who might not be fit to carry a gun, pass a background check? There are people who fit that category, so how are they checked? Also, why would people, such as the ones who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, display the American flag along with a rebel flag? I also wonder why a civilian needs to carry an AK-47 or go around in public wearing a side arm?

M.M. Goodman.

Henrico.

