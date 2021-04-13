Letter to the Editor, April 14, 2021: Healthy democracy needs stronger election security

Healthy democracy needs

stronger election security

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recently, many states have passed laws that implement stricter security requirements for elections. While those who are advocating for such legislation have argued that the laws are an honest attempt to secure the sacredness of every person’s vote, their opponents shamelessly have slandered them in an attempt to restrict access to the ballot box, especially targeting people of color and marginalized communities.

This stratagem of demonizing proponents of stronger election protections is extremely harmful to our society. To resort to such senseless lines of attack reveals the weakness of their stance. If people believe elections should be less secure in favor of greater accessibility, they should argue as such on the merits of that position instead of recklessly smearing those who disagree as racists or people who want to suppress votes. Such rhetoric is as divisive as it is baseless.