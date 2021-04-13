Letter to the Editor, April 14, 2021: Is this how you treat U.S. military veterans?

Is this how you treat

U.S. military veterans?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After serving four years in the U.S. Navy for our great country, my term ended May 5, 2020.

I expected to find a great job and support my family, after just having a newborn. The pandemic hit and jobs were nonexistent. I filed for unemployment and yet, after almost a year, I have not collected a cent. I live in Norfolk with my family, and have exhausted my life savings.

Is this how a military veteran should be treated?

Travis Munding.