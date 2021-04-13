Letter to the Editor, April 14, 2021: Not cancel culture, but thoughtful decision

Not cancel culture,

but thoughtful decision

Micky Ogburn is not a victim of cancel culture, as the April 12 Letter to the Editor by David Klein would have us believe. Ogburn resigned as chair of the Henrico County School Board on her own volition. Perhaps she was listening to the many people — including one of her school board colleagues — that her affirmation and resharing of a social media post had damaged her credibility as chair and demonstrated beliefs that appear to be inconsistent with those espoused by the public school system. Ogburn still holds a seat on the school board and, presumably, she will continue to vote on matters before the board. There is no bullying here, just the public voicing its concern about the actions of an elected official and, perhaps, that official listening.