Letter to the Editor, April 14, 2021: Pandemic business rules might be too stringent
Letter to the Editor, April 14, 2021: Pandemic business rules might be too stringent

Pandemic business rules

might be too stringent

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov. Ralph Northam relaxed restrictions for many venues in recent months.

Among those that still are feeling the bite are hair salons, barbershops and restaurants, to name a few. Many restaurants have fixed (not movable) seating locations and significantly have reduced capacity and revenue.

 The governor can improve our overall quality of life by issuing less stringent rules for restaurants and other businesses that currently are very tightly controlled.

E. R. Smith, Jr.

Henrico County.

