Letter to the Editor, April 14, 2021: Volcanoes, fires create much uncontrollable CO2

Volcanoes, fires create

much uncontrollable CO2

I will attempt to answer the very detailed and frightening April 12 Correspondent of the Day letter from Dr. L. Fred Roensch. Perhaps a better title would have been "Despondent of the Day." He cites Bill Gates and the American Petroleum Institute as well-meaning caretakers of our planet by reciting a litany of creative means to save our children and grandchildren from his imagined horrors. My reply will begin with the failed but popular premise that we have gone from global warming to climate change. Why the change? I'll tell you why by citing Ian Rutherford Plimer, Australian geologist and professor emeritus of earth science at the University of Melbourne. Among many other achieved standings, Plimer has published 130 scientific papers, six books and edited the Encyclopedia of Geology.

To Roensch's argument for more carbon taxes, et al., Plimer reminds us that the volcanic eruption in Iceland, which spewed volcanic ash, in just four days negated every single effort made in the past five years to control carbon dioxide emissions on our planet. Incidentally, there are around 200 active volcanoes spewing out this crud every day. Notably, the wildfires in the western U.S and Australia this year alone will negate all the efforts to reduce carbon in our world for the next two to three years. So, drive your Prius, sell your motor boat and SUV, pay carbon taxes for a net negative, and if you really want to look out for the children, quit wasting money with which they will be burdened.