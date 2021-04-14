Letter to the Editor, April 15, 2021: D.C. keeps buildings, return rest to Md.

D.C. keeps buildings,

returns rest to Md.

Recent news and Letters to the Editor have shone a spotlight on the possibility of statehood for the District of Columbia. Clearly, it both is unfair, and un-American, that the citizens of the District don't have voting representation in the U. S. Congress, hence, the statement on their license plates: Taxation without Representation. For many, the solution is to make Washington, D.C., a state. This is supported by many, as it would add two senators and a representative from an area with an overwhelmingly Democratic-leaning population. District statehood is opposed by those who are more conservative for this very reason, despite claims that every American deserves a voice. The solution is ridiculously simple.

The District was created with passage of the Residence Act of 1790, which said that a permanent seat of government "not exceeding 10 miles square" would be carved out of land ceded from Maryland and Virginia. With the Virginia land being retroceded in 1846, all of the remaining land that makes up Washington came from Maryland. While the Residence Act spelled out the upper limits of the District's size, it makes no mention of how small it could be. I suggest that Washington cedes back to Maryland most of the remaining 69 square miles, with the exception of the National Mall, which encompasses the U.S. Capitol, the White House, the Smithsonian museums, and all of the monuments and memorials. Most of the nearby federal buildings also would fall within these District boundaries. Maryland would gain one U.S. representative, the Senate would remain at 100 members and residents of the District would have their voices heard in Congress.