Letter to the Editor, April 15, 2021: Early blooms mean climate disruption

Early blooms mean

climate disruption

More than half of the days since the spring equinox have had highs above the average temperature for this time of year. March 26 hit 84 degrees in Richmond. Japan also experienced warmth, which caused the cherry blossoms to bloom early, such as in Kyoto, where peak bloom was March 26. This set a new date for the earliest peak since records began in 812 A.D. Documents show that blooms most often occur in mid-April. The 2021 blooming was the earliest in 1,200 years. Experts attribute the earlier blooming to the effects of urban heat islands and global warming. The trees now are at risk of getting out of sync with other natural processes, such as the arrival of pollinators, and of losing their premature blooms and nascent fruit to freezes. In France, the first week of April brought the worst cold snap in decades. Frost destroyed buds on grapevines in the wine producing regions, prompting declaration of an agricultural disaster. The vineyards now are anticipating a small harvest; some growers reported losses of up to 90%.