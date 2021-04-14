Letter to the Editor, April 15, 2021: Public school response to pandemic praised

Public school response

to pandemic praised

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In regard to the March 27 Letter to the Editor casting religious schools in a more favorable light than public schools, allow me to offer some corrections. First, employing the term union is an old-right wing trope — a red herring trying to tie Virginia’s hard-working educators to distant counterparts who actually do have the power to strike. That’s not happening in Virginia because in 1977, the state Supreme Court ruled against collective bargaining for any public employees, including teachers.

I'm troubled by the letter’s distortions about public schools’ responses to the pandemic crisis. Contrary to refusing to allow parents to choose in-person learning, Henrico County Public Schools actually opened in early September for many students, and provided food for hungry children throughout the pandemic.

Therefore, all students have not been marginalized, as the letter stated. Schools were open for limited in-person learning for select groups of elementary students, those who have special needs and English language learners, as well as high school students in Henrico’s career and technical education programs.