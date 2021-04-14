Letter to the Editor, April 15, 2021: Why so eager to war without end strategy?

Why so eager to war

without end strategy?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I believe former President Donald Trump was right in his belief that we are wrong to engage in endless wars. I don’t deny that we should be offended and concerned by the way some regions are ruled. We believe (we say) in human rights and expend tremendous human and financial resources to assert our opinion.

Some of these regions, states or countries can present a danger to the U.S. and we always must be vigilant. If we confirm a threat, we should strike.

But I wonder if our overall philosophy of nation building is viable. It’s not called nation building these days but the thinking is the same: that if we go in and kill all the bad guys, the good guys will pop up. Has this ever happened?

I don’t know what the answer is to keeping our world safe. But I wonder why we are so eager to go to war and to do so without an end strategy.

If I were a conspiracy type of person, I might harken back to former President Dwight D. Eisenhower's warning about the military industrial complex, where money is funneled to Congress to influence decisions. What do you think?